From MasterChef Australia to Karim’s in Old Delhi — Michael Weldon’s flavourful journey

This is his first time in India, but Australian chef Michael Weldon is already taken in by the flavours and aromas of Old Delhi. He has tried butter chicken and roomali roti at Aslam’s chicken, seekh kebabs and mutton korma at Karim’s and chai from Munna tea stall near Khari Baoli, during his three-day stay in the Capital. On the fine-dining side, the 36-year-old had his first golgappa as part of the tasting menu at Indian Accent. Incidentally, it coincided with Onam and sadya delicacies.

Weldon’s relationship with cooking has evolved from a pastime to a passion, he says. In 2011, he entered MasterChef Australia for “a crazy reason”. The reluctant chef was given a dare by a friend, which made him scramble last-minute to enter the competition before the deadline. The dare was the beginning of a dream – to forge a career in cooking. Since his first cook on camera, he’s never looked back.

A two-time contestant on the show (2011 and 2022), Weldon – originally from Adelaide but living in Melbourne now – runs catering companies, has worked as head chef, hosted cooking demonstrations, co-hosts Network 10’s culinary show ‘Farm to Fork’, and is the Ambassador and Chef at Coles SuperMarkets in Australia.

Besides Delhi, during his month-long India trip, Weldon is making pit-stops at Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru for a series of interactive food and beverage demonstrations, masterclasses and curated dinners, “showcasing Australian culinary delights with a hint of Indian flavours”.

“I try to visit new places with zero expectation, I just like to arrive and see what happens. I arrived in India expecting amazing food, packed with spices and flavour, heat and smoke, sweet and savoury. I can’t wait to try as much food as possible, and add what I learn from India to my skills set,” says Weldon.

Before starting out as a chef in 2011, Weldon was a university student studying media and journalism, worked at a cinema and says he never thought about cooking as a career. “I’m pretty glad I never finished my degree,” he says.

Weldon has also set his eyes, and his heart, on the sustainability movement in food. He calls it the most important thing at the moment. “I am by no means an expert on it but it is definitely an important topic. I think becoming sustainable is a must for the food industry, as much as for all industries. It’s all about taking small steps for the greater good of the planet. We want people to enjoy delicious food for generations to come and to do that, practices have to be sustainable,” he says.

Currently filming the fourth season of “Farm to Fork”, Weldon says that even as there are no plans to do a show from India, that could change after this trip. “I love Delhi, I only spent a couple of days here but I’ve seen a lot and tasted even more. The food has exceeded expectations. The flavour is another level, and the love and pride people have in the food is inspiring,” he says, “The generosity with which people have shared their knowledge with ‘the annoying guy from Australia’ is humbling.”