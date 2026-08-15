Master Plan for Delhi 2047: Once DDA notifies area for town planning, participation must

The Master Plan for Delhi (MPD)-2047 has introduced town planning schemes (TPS) as an alternative under the existing land pooling policy – as per which it is mandatory for landowners in a particular area to pool their land together – allowing the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to require landowners in notified areas to participate in planned development.

The move is aimed at overcoming the disputes and delays that have stalled the policy for years. The DDA sees land pooling as a key route to address the city’s housing shortage, with the potential to unlock up to 20 lakh homes.

What is land pooling?

Under the existing system, private landowners assemble their parcels for development. They give 40% of the pooled land to the DDA for roads, parks and other public infrastructure, while retaining 60% for residential and commercial development.