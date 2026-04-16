Massive fire guts 200 shanties in Ghaziabad, no injuries

The fire in Ghaziabad was reported only a day after over 200 to 500 shanties were destroyed in Lucknow's Vikas Nagar area, on Wednesday evening.(Representational image)

Around 150 to 200 shanties were gutted in a fire in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram area on Thursday, said officials, adding that no deaths were reported.

According to officials, the blaze broke out between 12.30 pm and 1 pm, affecting residents largely involved in scrap work.

The Ghaziabad District Magistrate, Ravindra Kumar Mandar, said that “Seven official teams and seven firefighting vehicles, along with ambulances, were rushed to the spot. We also called firefighting vehicles from Noida. For now, we have not learnt of any casualties, but we are taking all the required measures”.

Mandar said that hospital staff were also present at the spot, apart from police officers.