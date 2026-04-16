Massive fire guts 200 shanties in Ghaziabad, no injuries

The fire outbreak in Ghaziabad comes a day after over 200 to 500 shanties were destroyed in Lucknow.

Written by: Neetika Jha
1 min readGhaziabadApr 16, 2026 04:01 PM IST
The fire in Ghaziabad was reported only a day after over 200 to 500 shanties were destroyed in Lucknow's Vikas Nagar area, on Wednesday evening.The fire in Ghaziabad was reported only a day after over 200 to 500 shanties were destroyed in Lucknow's Vikas Nagar area, on Wednesday evening.(Representational image)
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Around 150 to 200 shanties were gutted in a fire in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram area on Thursday, said officials, adding that no deaths were reported.

According to officials, the blaze broke out between 12.30 pm and 1 pm, affecting residents largely involved in scrap work.

The Ghaziabad District Magistrate, Ravindra Kumar Mandar, said that “Seven official teams and seven firefighting vehicles, along with ambulances, were rushed to the spot. We also called firefighting vehicles from Noida. For now, we have not learnt of any casualties, but we are taking all the required measures”.

Mandar said that hospital staff were also present at the spot, apart from police officers.

“We are trying to bring the situation under control. It will take half an hour, and we have begun an investigation to probe the cause of the fire,” an official said.

The fire in Ghaziabad was reported only a day after over 200 to 500 shanties were destroyed in Lucknow’s Vikas Nagar area, on Wednesday evening. Officials said prima facie, the fire broke out due to a cylinder blast, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Neetika Jha
Neetika Jha

Neetika Jha is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in the Noida bureau. She primarily covers crime, health, and environmental issues, as well as human-interest features across Noida, Ghaziabad, and Western Uttar Pradesh. Professional Profile Education: She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Core Beat: Her work focuses on the administrative and social challenges of the NCR's satellite cities. She is known for her detailed reporting on civic infrastructure (like the Noida International Airport), environmental violations, and high-profile criminal investigations. Personal Interests: Outside of reporting, she is an avid reader of fiction (citing The Thursday Murder Club and Yellowface as recent favorites) and a gardening enthusiast. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Neetika’s recent reportage has been dominated by winter-related crises in the NCR and significant criminal legalities: 1. Environment & Public Safety "Greater Noida Authority slaps fines on firms for violating GRAP IV norms" (Dec 21, 2025): Reporting on heavy penalties imposed on major developers like NBCC for flouting anti-pollution construction bans. "Fatal pile-up on Yamuna Expressway: Fog, high speed emerge as key safety risks" (Dec 17, 2025): A major report on a 15-vehicle collision caused by dense fog that killed 17 people. "At Chilla, Kalindi, DND, many fined Rs 20,000 for non-compliance to Delhi's BS-VI rule" (Dec 19, 2025): On-the-ground reporting from the borders where Noida police penalize non-compliant vehicles entering the capital. "Driving in Noida amid fog? New speed limits in effect till Feb 15" (Dec 13, 2025): Detailing the seasonal traffic restrictions aimed at preventing highway accidents. 2. Crime & Legal Developments "'Have you ever heard of a murder case being withdrawn?': Court in Akhlaq lynching case" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering a critical courtroom hearing where the court questioned the UP government's petition to withdraw charges against the accused. "After losing money in stock market, bank employee in Ghaziabad withdraws Rs 64 lakh from customers' accounts" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative piece on internal bank fraud and the risks of modern digital embezzlement. "Woman shot dead by partner in Noida: Three days on, accused still on the run" (Dec 2, 2025): Tracking a high-profile domestic violence and murder case in Central Noida. 3. Human Interest & Features "'Had tears in my eyes': Army men walk bride down the aisle 20 years after father died in terror attack" (Dec 2, 2025): A moving story about soldiers from a Punjab Grenadiers unit fulfilling a father's duty for his daughter. "How a Zepto delivery man heard a cry — and saved two kids dumped in Noida drain" (Dec 2025): A viral human-interest story highlighting individual heroism in the city. Signature Style Neetika is recognized for her meticulous follow-up on local tragedies. Whether it is a massive pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway or the ongoing construction of the Jewar (Noida) Airport, she focuses on systemic lapses and the safety of commuters. Her crime reporting often explores the psychological motives behind "crimes of passion" and the rising trend of financial cyber-fraud in the Ghaziabad-Noida belt. ... Read More

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