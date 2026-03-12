Massive fire breaks at Fish Market near Uttam Nagar, fire fighting operation underway

A massive fire broke out at a fish market in Matiala near Uttam Nagar in west Delhi on the midnight of Wednesday and Thursday, an official said.

According to an official of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding the first at Fish Market in Matiala was received at 11.55 pm and 23 fire tenders pressed into service.

As of now no report of casualty but the dousing operation was underway, the official said.

VIDEO | Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in Uttam Nagar near Machhli Mandi. Firefighting operations underway. More details are awaited.

The police said it is suspected that some shops and some huts nearby were gutted in the fire. Pra facie the cause of the fire is stated to be the short circuit.

A locality in Uttam Nagar is tense even as the Delhi Police personnel are deployed following communal tention after a 26-year-old man was beaten to death over an issue of water filled balloon on March 4.

The police however said the locality is situated a few kilometres away from the spot where the fire broke out. But they are still probing the matter.