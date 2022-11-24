Massive fire breaks out in old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk market

A massive fire broke out in the shops of Bhagirath Palace market in North Delhi’s Chandni Chowk Thursday night. According to officials, the fire started at 9:19 pm, and 30 fire trucks were dispatched to the scene.

“The fire broke out in a shop and later spread to the adjacent shops. Fire officials are trying to control the blazes. No casualties have been reported yet”, said a senior Delhi Fire Services officer.

The source of the fire is unknown, and firemen are currently attempting to extinguish the flames.