Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Massive fire breaks out in old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk market

Firefighters are still on the site, attempting to keep the fire under control.

Firefighters are still on the site, attempting to keep the fire under control. (Representative)

A massive fire broke out in the shops of Bhagirath Palace market in North Delhi’s Chandni Chowk Thursday night. According to officials, the fire started at 9:19 pm, and 30 fire trucks were dispatched to the scene.

“The fire broke out in a shop and later spread to the adjacent shops. Fire officials are trying to control the blazes. No casualties have been reported yet”, said a senior Delhi Fire Services officer.

The source of the fire is unknown, and firemen are currently attempting to extinguish the flames.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 11:26:11 pm
