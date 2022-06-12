Massive fire breaks out in Central Delhi’s Gaffar Market; no injuries reported so far

A massive fire broke out at Gaffar Market in Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area early on Sunday morning, said officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). According to the officials, the fire was located in a shoe market in Gaffar Market.

The DFS officials also said that they received a call around 4:16 am regarding a fire near a sweet shop in Karol Bagh’s Gaffar Market. They added that as many as 39 fire tenders were dispatched to control the fire.

Flames were seen rising to the second floor in visuals from the spot.

DFS chief Atul Garg said, “The fire is serious but under control. So far, there are no injuries or casualties.”