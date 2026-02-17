Massive fire breaks out Faridabad factory, 3 cops among 37 injured

A massive fire broke out at a factory at Faridabad’s Mujesar Industrial Area in Sector 24 on Monday, leaving more than 37 people injured, including three policemen involved in firefighting operations.

The fire broke out around 4 pm when sparks from a machine — used for cutting steel plates — landed in a drum containing chemicals, triggering an explosion, police said. This set off a chain of blasts as around 20-25 drums were kept in close proximity.

The fire spread rapidly, said officers, engulfing the entire unit of Kalkaji Lubricants and gutting a section of the factory. Several vehicles, including two-wheelers and cars parked within a 100-metre radius of the unit, were charred, officers said.