Massive fire breaks out Faridabad factory, 3 cops among 37 injured

The fire broke out around 4 pm when sparks from a machine — used for cutting steel plates — landed in a drum containing chemicals, triggering an explosion, police said.

Written by: Abhimanyu Hazarika
2 min readFaridabadFeb 17, 2026 02:04 AM IST
Massive fire breaks out Faridabad factory, 3 cops among 37 injuredOutside the factory on Monday. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)
A massive fire broke out at a factory at Faridabad’s Mujesar Industrial Area in Sector 24 on Monday, leaving more than 37 people injured, including three policemen involved in firefighting operations.

The fire broke out around 4 pm when sparks from a machine — used for cutting steel plates — landed in a drum containing chemicals, triggering an explosion, police said. This set off a chain of blasts as around 20-25 drums were kept in close proximity.

The fire spread rapidly, said officers, engulfing the entire unit of Kalkaji Lubricants and gutting a section of the factory. Several vehicles, including two-wheelers and cars parked within a 100-metre radius of the unit, were charred, officers said.

Seven fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames, and the blaze was brought under control in around two hours, Faridabad Police spokesperson SI Yashpal Yadav said.

An State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team reached the spot and coordinated hospitalisation efforts along with a sub-divisional magistrate.

A majority of those injured are factory workers. “Three police officers — a constable, a sub inspector and a special police officer — were among those who got burn injuries” SI Yadav said.

Of the 37 injured, 12 factory workers and two policemen were admitted to Badshah Khan Government Hospital (Civil Hospital), while the others were taken to private hospitals, including Fortis. Eight people, who were critically injured, were taken to AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi via green corridors, said officers.

Story continues below this ad

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are questioning the factory owner. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. “The registration of a formal complaint is underway,” Yadav said.

Abhimanyu Hazarika
Abhimanyu Hazarika

Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon.

