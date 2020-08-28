Masks, scans: Delhi High Court preps for physical hearings

Time slots have also been allotted in the cause list for different batch of cases to enforce social distancing in courtrooms.

Thermal scanning at designated checkpoints, no entry to litigants and allowing only one advocate, who is listed in the vakalatnama and is wearing a mask, inside while junior counsels and interns wait outside — these are some of the changes expected as physical hearings resume at the Delhi High Court from September 1, after more than five months.

The High Court has come up with a standard operating procedure (SOP), detailing procedures for entry into court blocks, arrangements inside courtrooms and how hearings are expected to take place once the court resumes functioning.

As per the notice issued by Registrar General Manoj Jain, apart from one advocate per case, who will be allowed entry, a senior counsel engaged by the advocate, a registered clerk, standing/nominated counsel for any party, and a party-in-person, in case of a person pursuing the case without any legal assistance, will be allowed inside the court blocks.

Time slots have also been allotted in the cause list for different batch of cases to enforce social distancing in courtrooms. Sitting inside the canteen and consuming dry snacks is not permitted.

