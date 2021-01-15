Delhi: Masked men flee with jewellery worth crores

The thieves fled with gold and diamond jewellery worth crores, said police on Thursday. (Representational)

A group of seven-eight armed assailants broke into a Reliance Jewels store in Northwest Delhi and fled with gold and diamond jewellery worth crores, said police on Thursday.

DCP (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said the incident took place at the store in Maurya Enclave around 4.15 am: “The accused came in a car and threatened the security guard with pistols. They then broke the glass and shutter and went inside. We have come to know that they robbed some of the articles and fled.”

They allegedly took two-three bags and filled them with jewellery, and also snatched the guard’s phone. After they left, the guard called the manager from a passerby’s phone.

Police said only one guard was on duty at night. “We are looking into all CCTVs in the area to identify the car and get more clues. Statements of the witness and staffers have been recorded,” said a senior officer. ens