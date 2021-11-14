Maruti Suzuki gets green signal to set up new plant at Sonepat

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday announced that clearance had been given to set up a new Maruti Suzuki plant on 900 acres of land at Kharkhoda, Sonepat.

“Two projects have been cleared today. Maruti had sought land for setting up a plant at Kharkhoda. There were some discussions about rates and some concessions in the meeting. The project has been finalised. The land would be allotted at a cost of Rs 2.96 crore per acre with a rebate of 10 per cent if the money is paid within 45 days. Some concessions under SGST have been granted. It seems that in 2-3 years, they will start the project. In addition to their factories in Gurgaon and Manesar, this plant will further augment production of automobiles and give a fillip to the automobile sector,” he said after chairing a meeting with investors of Haryana Enterprises Promotion Centre in Gurgaon.

“Grasim Paints project in Panipat has also been cleared. Proposal for a project for manufacture of railway components in Rohtak is under discussion and will be finalised later,” he said.