Maruti gets admin nod to start ops but with minimal staff

The Gurgaon district administration Monday granted permission to Maruti Suzuki to restart operations at its Gurgaon plant, five days after similar permission was given to its Manesar plant.

According to the Permission Certificate, the plant can operate with only 159 employees, though Maruti had sought permission to begin work with 3,704 personnel and 31 vehicles.

“The application is approved for permission to operate during lockdown period with only 159 employees, subject to physical inspection and submission of all necessary documents in support of their claim (declaration, SOP, photographs, etc) before commencement of actual operation,” states the certificate from the Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner.

“No other manufacturing/ service activity is permitted in the unit other than those approved under the MHA guidelines during the said lockdown period, else strict action will be taken and you will be responsible for the same,” it states.

Officials at the organisation, however, said it is impossible to begin work with just 159 people. “We cannot begin production with 159 people, but we can start working to ensure the readiness of the plant and implement the measures required whenever permission is granted,” said a company spokesperson.

“Also, production cannot be started because many vendors are still closed. So when the entire lockdown is lifted and all our vendors can operate, only then can we start production,” he said.

Officials from the district administration said the plant had been granted permission to operate only its “spare parts depot” as it provides parts for several ancillaries. “This plant has been allowed to work because it is their major inventory for spare parts for a lot of other ancillaries. They have more than 10,000 workers employed here but we have given permission for 159, which is essentially just to open it up and operate their spare parts depot. They have been allowed as an essential component of supply for remaining industries, so they will not be starting production there as of now,” said V S Kundu, the monitoring officer appointed by the state government for COVID-19 in Gurgaon.

Permission had been granted to the Manesar plant to begin operations with 600 employees. Maruti officials had sought permission to resume operations with 4,696 employees.

Speaking to The Indian Express Monday, Kundu said the administration is granting permission only to industries working on “absolutely essential components”, since it has outrun the quota given by the state government for the number of passes to be issued: “We received 2,400 applications from industries… and granted permission to 340.”

