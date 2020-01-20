Marshals for women security, free bus rides for students in AAP’s 10 new ‘guarantees’

CM Arvind Kejriwal at the launch of the AAP’s guarantee card, Sunday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) CM Arvind Kejriwal at the launch of the AAP’s guarantee card, Sunday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

On the list of AAP’s “guarantees”, released by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday, is a plan to deploy at least 13,000 marshals in the city as part of a proposed community policing initiative. The plan found a brief mention in the ‘guarantee card’ launched by Kejriwal. “Similar to bus marshals, mohalla marshals will be appointed,” said the one-page document.

The other significant guarantees include a promise to ensure round-the-clock supply of water, cleaning up the Yamuna, quality education till graduation and the extension of the free bus rides scheme to students.

While the other promises have repeatedly figured in Kejriwal’s speeches in the recent past, community policing initiative has returned to the AAP’s drawing board after a gap of five years.

In its 2015 manifesto, the party had promised to create a women’s security force. “The AAP will set up a Mahila Suraksha Dal of 10,000 Home Guards who are currently forced to work as servants, drivers and cooks at the residences of senior officers and ministers. AAP will also use 5,000 bus marshals to prevent and deter crime on public transport,” the manifesto had said.

At the fag end of its tenure, the AAP did manage to put around 13,000 marshals on board DTC buses but the promise of a women’s security force saw little headway. The party has now revived the promise in the guarantee card, which Kejriwal clarified, “was separate from the manifesto, but at least two notches above it”.

A party source said while the details were still being worked out, the plan is to deploy 13,000 marshals across all polling booths in the city. They will be working one shift, most likely between 6 pm to 2 am every day.

The source pointed out that the model will be designed along the lines of similar initiatives in cities like Bengaluru and other global cities. The community policing project in Bengaluru — known as ‘Area Suraksha Mitras’ — comes under the police force of the city. Police comes under the state government in Karnataka. The Delhi Police is under the administrative and operational control of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. “It is not yet clear as to where the marshals will be drawn from, but we will pull this off, like we did in the case of bus marshals. And they will work in close coordination with the police,” said an AAP functionary.

Meanwhile, at the launch of the guarantee card at the party’s ITO headquarters, Kejriwal said the manifesto will be launched in a week or 10 days: “The 10 issues highlighted in the guarantee impact every resident of Delhi. The manifesto may have something specific for doctors, or for students, safai karamcharis etc. Many of the works detailed in this card have already been done and we promise to continue them; the rest will be implemented in the next five years.”

“We also guarantee that the existing services and subsidies in the areas of water, power and transport will continue for the next five years. Opposition parties are spreading rumours that these services will be terminated by March 2020. That is a lie,” he said.

