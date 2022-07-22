scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Marrying minor victim, birth of child does not mitigate offence of rape: Delhi HC

The court said that merely because the accused has claimed that marriage had been performed in a temple, the same cannot “sanctify” the offence.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: July 22, 2022 8:15:31 pm
The counsel representing the accused had argued that the relationship between the victim and accused was voluntary and her age has not been verified in accordance with the law. (File)

Dismissing the bail petition of an accused in a rape case, the Delhi High Court Friday said merely because such sexual abuse ended in tying of knot between the minor victim and the accused and resulted in the birth of a child, it does not mitigate the act in any manner since the consent of a minor is immaterial and inconsequential in law.

“Such incidents of luring a minor and entering into a physical relationship, accused thereafter claiming consent of the minor, cannot be treated in a routine manner, since rape is not only a crime against the minor victim but is a crime against the entire society which leaves little option for the minor child but to toe the line of the petitioner/accused,” said Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, while denying bail to the accused, who is 27 years old and has been in custody since October 2021.

Also Read |SC allows abortion at 24 weeks: Can’t deny it to unmarried woman

The victim in the case was 14 years and six months old when her mother filed a case of kidnapping in July 2019. Following a habeas corpus petition before the court, the girl was finally recovered in October 2021 along with her 8-month-old child from the house of the accused. She was also about one and a half months pregnant at the time. During the investigation, the accused allegedly suppressed the information about the whereabouts of the victim and it was only based on mobile technical surveillance that she was recovered.

The counsel representing the accused had argued that the relationship between the victim and accused was voluntary and her age has not been verified in accordance with the law. It was also argued that the victim or wife of the accused is suffering on account of his incarceration. He is required to look after the victim as well as the minor children, the counsel contended.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...Premium
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...
Welcome, Madam PresidentPremium
Welcome, Madam President
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...Premium
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

Police opposed the petition saying that the entire machinery was kept in the dark by the accused who concealed the whereabouts of the victim. She was studying in class IX at that time, the court was told. The alleged marriage with a minor was in violation of the law and also consent of the minor cannot be recognised, the prosecution argued.

Justice Mendiratta said child marriage stands prohibited and also IPC section 375 makes it clear that if the woman is under 18 years of age, then sexual intercourse with her with or without her consent is rape. “Even a sexual intercourse with wife under 18 years of age regardless of her willingness or consent is rape as held in Independent Thought vs Union of India… giving a meaningful reading to exception 2 to section 375,” said the bench.

The court said that merely because the accused has claimed that marriage had been performed in a temple, the same cannot “sanctify” the offence. “The claim of marriage is also yet to be proved on record. It is imperative to keep in perspective that the statutes concerning the rights of children are special laws and must prevail and take precedent for ensuring the benefit of children,” reads the order.

More from Delhi

Justice Mendiratta also said that circumstances clearly point out that the minor had been enticed and lured with an intention to have intercourse. “Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, the conduct of accused/petitioner and the fact that victim was aged only about 14 years and six months at the time of the incident, the petition is dismissed,” said the court.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Premium
68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

Manoj Kumar Jha writes: Why the Rajya Sabha matters

Manoj Kumar Jha writes: Why the Rajya Sabha matters

Soorarai Pottru & Tanhaji prove that theatrical & streaming can co-exist
National Film Awards

Soorarai Pottru & Tanhaji prove that theatrical & streaming can co-exist

Lok Sabha passes Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 amid Oppn protest

Lok Sabha passes Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 amid Oppn protest

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’ or 'Fourth Pillar of Democracy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’ or 'Fourth Pillar of Democracy’

Premium
Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?
Explained

Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement