Thursday, October 07, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

‘Marks jihad’: MPs Shashi Tharoor, John Brittas lash out over DU teacher’s comment

In a series of tweets, Shashi Tharoor said the use of “jihad” as a synonym for any trend one doesn’t like is “exceeding all limits”.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: October 7, 2021 9:46:18 pm
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File)

A controversial social media post on the Kerala education board by Delhi University professor Rakesh Kumar Pandey Thursday drew criticism from Parliamentarians of the southern state.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor and CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas were among those who denounced Pandey, who teaches physics at Kirori Mal College. He is also a former president of the RSS-backed National Democratic Teachers’ Front.


In his post, Pandey wrote, “A college had to admit 26 students in a course having 20 seats only because they all had 100 per cent marks from Kerala board. For last few years, Kerala board is implementing #Marksjihad.”

Brittas raised the issue with Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan through a letter. “I request your good self to initiate urgent steps for ensuring exemplary punishment against the delinquent professor, both penal and departmental actions,” he wrote.

In a series of tweets, Tharoor said the use of “jihad” as a synonym for any trend one doesn’t like is “exceeding all limits”.

“Now a DU teacher has got attention by absurdly decrying #MarksJihad! I’ve always decried the over-reliance on marks as the main criterion for DU admission, but this is ridiculous. If ‘Jihad’ means a struggle (with yourself above all), the Kerala students scoring 100% have struggled against the odds to get to DU. Interview them first if you wish before letting them in, but don’t demonise their marks! This anti-Kerala bias must end now!” he tweeted.

