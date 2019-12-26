Marking governance day, Khattar asks govt employees to avoid agitations and dharnas

“You should always help to maintain an atmosphere of peace, harmony and brotherhood, and be cautious of forces that try to create an environment against the government,” Manohar Lal Khattar said. “You should always help to maintain an atmosphere of peace, harmony and brotherhood, and be cautious of forces that try to create an environment against the government,” Manohar Lal Khattar said.

The year 2020 will be celebrated in Haryana as ‘Sushasan Sankalp Varsh’, during which the state government will invite suggestions from people on changes and reforms in governance, announced Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the Good Governance Day celebrations in Gurgaon Wednesday morning.

At the event, Khattar said all governance must be “good governance”, and must focus on “fair and prompt delivery of services”.

“People elect representatives with aspirations and expectations. It is the responsibility of government employees and officers to provide them with uninterrupted services as close to their homes as possible,” said Khattar.

Citing e-governance as a way to achieve this, he said it would also help reduce corruption by “minimising human interference”.

“All employees should work to serve the residents of Haryana with honesty and without favouritism. Haryana does not belong to a single person, but to 2.75 crore people,” he said.

Khattar also appealed to employees to avoid agitations and dharnas to press for their demands.

“You should always help to maintain an atmosphere of peace, harmony and brotherhood, and be cautious of forces that try to create an environment against the government,” he said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App