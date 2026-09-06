‘Marked dead’: Residents flag deletions, missing names from Delhi SIR draft rolls

Kanta Prasad (36) arrived at a Jan Sunwai in Mangolpuri’s Block Y on Saturday carrying his Aadhaar and voter ID cards. He wanted to show that he was alive, living at the same address and eligible to vote.

Only recently, his name has been struck off the draft rolls of Delhi’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process with the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate) record listing ‘Death’ as the reason his enumeration form was not collected.

“I was marked dead,” Kanta said. He added that he had never received the form, though his wife and daughter had filled theirs.

His request to correct his father’s name in the voter records — Mukund Prasad had been wrongly entered as Komal Prasad — had also not been acted on.