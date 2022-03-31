Markaz Nizamuddin mosque can reopen during Ramzan, curbs to stay: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police told the Delhi Waqf Board Thursday that the mosque at Markaz Nizamuddin will be allowed to reopen during the month of Ramzan, but while adhering to the terms and conditions as laid down by the High Court on March 16 for Shab-e-Barat.

The Police has also directed the Markaz management to re-install the missing CCTV cameras at the entrance and the exit gates, and the staircase of each floor of the mosque. The Police has also ordered the management to put up a notice board specifying the conditions for entrance of foreign devotees.

Almost two years after the Markaz Nizamuddin was locked and public entry was prohibited in connection with a case alleging violation of Covid norms, the High Court on March 16 said devotees, irrespective of their number, be allowed to offer prayers on Masjid Bangley Wali’s four floors on Shab-e-Barat.

The Police earlier had said that less than 100 people would be permitted on each floor. Delhi Waqf Board’s petition seeking easing of restrictions is listed today (Thursday) for further hearing. The board is seeking permission to hold prayers on all floors of the mosque.

Last year, only 50 people were permitted to hold prayers at the mosque on Shab-e-Barat and during Ramzan. The permission was also granted based on a court order.