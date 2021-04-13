Markaz case: Show cause notice to DCP stayed by court

The court will hear arguments in the matter on May 17.

The Principal District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) at Saket District Court has stayed a court order imposing a cost of Rs 10,000 and a show cause notice to the DCP Crime Branch in connection with un-freezing of a bank account related to the Nizamuddin Markaz.

The Principal DSJ, Neena Bansal Krishan, stayed the order issued by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arun Kumar Garg, which had directed DCP Joy Tirkey to show cause why contempt of court should not be taken against him for not getting the case diaries of the case and filing a “sketchy reply” in the matter.

During the investigation into the Tablighi Jamaat, the Crime Branch had visited the Markaz and collected various documents.

The committee members have been trying to ask the court to direct police to supply them with a copy of the documents and to un-freeze the bank account for the purpose of payment of electricity, gas and other expenses of Hamdard Dawakhana Branch.

A Delhi court had on December 15 acquitted 36 foreigners facing trial for allegedly flouting Covid guidelines while participating in a Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin in March.