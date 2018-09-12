Mark attendance on biometric system or face action: DoE

The head office of the Directorate of Education (DoE) said the order was being issued following information that some DoE officials were not marking their attendance. (Representational) The head office of the Directorate of Education (DoE) said the order was being issued following information that some DoE officials were not marking their attendance. (Representational)

The education department has threatened action against officials who do not mark attendance on the new biometric system. In a circular dated September 10, the head office of the Directorate of Education (DoE) said the order was being issued following information that some DoE officials were not marking their attendance on the biometric system. They have warned of strict action against those who have still not registered their Aadhaar numbers in the system.

The biometric system, installed by the Delhi government, requires officials to enter their Aadhaar number first and then punch in their attendance. “Director of education has taken a serious view and has directed that all officials/officers should mark their attendance through Aadhaar-based biometric system mandatorily, failing which action… shall be initiated,” said the order from the education department.

But an official from a district education office said, “It is a cumbersome process because every time one has to punch in the Aadhar number. There are times we go for some work and do not return to office, so there is no system to record that.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App