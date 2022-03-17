Maria Sharapova and Michael Schumacher names figure in FIR filed in Gurgaon

Former Russian tennis champion Maria Sharapova and seven-time Formula one racing world champion Michael Schumacher have been named in an FIR, which was registered on the directions of a court in a case of cheating and criminal conspiracy at a Gurgaon police station Wednesday. Police said the accused named in the FIR include directors of the real estate project and other developers.

The complainant, Shafali Agarwal, a resident of Chattarpur Mini Farm in Delhi, said in the complaint that she and her husband had booked a residential apartment measuring 3,650 square feet in a project named after Sharapova at Sector 73.

In the complaint, she alleged that the firm’s directors had cheated her by luring them to invest in their project towards a dream luxury house, which never materialised. “We reached out to the company management after pictures of the project, and a lot of false promises were made by accused companies (who) lured the complainant into booking a residential unit in their project,” it claimed.

The complainant, referring to Sharapova, added that “a famous international tennis player supported the project in the eyes of the general public by advertising for other accused, and her picture is… in the brochure promoting the project. She also made false promises and had dinner parties with the buyers, and all this was done for the project which never took off in the last seven years. Also, a tower (was) to be constructed named Michael Schumacher World Tower as mentioned in advertisements and brochures…”

The complainant alleged that Sharapova, being the signed promoter of the project, had conspired with the buyers, visited the site, and promised the opening of a tennis academy and sports store. “The housing project was publicised in the name of Sharapova and Schumacher, and people got influenced by them,” the complaint added.

She said she had made a payment of Rs 79,01,848, but the accused did not execute a buyer’s agreement despite repeated requests. The complaint stated that they approached the National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, but no action was taken. They then approached the court, which on Wednesday directed police to file an FIR.

Dinkar, SHO of Badshahpur police station, said, “On the directions of the court, under section 156 (3) of CrPC, the FIR has been registered. A probe has been initiated.” The FIR was registered under IPC sections 406, 420 and 120-B, said police.