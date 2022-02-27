March demanding justice for school student who killed himself in Faridabad

Two days after a student of a private school in Greater Faridabad committed suicide, with a police complaint by his mother alleging he was harassed over his sexuality and the school ignored her complaint, his family, acquaintances and locals carried out a candle march Saturday, demanding “justice”.

In the police complaint, the boy’s mother has alleged that a year ago, he had confided in her that some boys in school had harassed him over his sexuality and she had filed complaints with the school authorities who, she claims, did not take any action. On Friday, the mother had told The Indian Express that in March 2021, her son was sexually harassed in the school washroom by some boys.

While the school principal and other authorities have not responded to this specific allegation, the principal had Friday said that children are nurtured and not harassed there. “We want an impartial enquiry so that the truth comes out and the school is vindicated,” she said. Meanwhile, police on Saturday said the boy’s mother was called to record the statement.

Arjun Dev, the SHO, said, “The statement could only be partially recorded since the family is still grieving and they had been busy in the last rites. We will speak to her again and verify allegations and conduct the investigation accordingly.”

The boy’s mother alleged on Saturday, “I went to the police station and have told them the entire incident, including repeated incidents of harassment by the school and some students. If the school authorities had acted on time and listened to him, we could have saved my child. He had been suffering from depression and had panic attacks due to bullying, and he developed a phobia about going to school. He was troubled that despite repeated complaints, no one was taking action. He often said ‘koi sunwai nahi hai (no one is listening to us)’.”

His mother said he had creative interests and wanted to pursue a career in arts. Pointing to his room’s wall, which had an intricate pattern of a design of leaves and trees, his maternal uncle said he had painted it all by himself recently.

“He may have struggled a little in conventional subjects but he was extremely talented, especially in nail art, design and painting. Schools should nurture and support such children, instead of reprimanding them. When he requested the assistance of a scribe for writing the exam, the school authorities instead accused him of creating drama. This is very unfortunate,” he said.

On Friday, police had found a purported suicide note, wherein the student blamed his school and higher authorities. On the complaint of his mother, police had registered a case of abetment of suicide under IPC section 306 against the academic head of the school and others.

