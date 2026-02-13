Mapping clubs, bars: How Delhi Police plans to tackle extortion rackets run by gangs abroad

To tackle the menace of extortion rackets being operated by gangsters from abroad, the Delhi Police is looking at devising a new strategy — mapping the city’s major clubs and bars.

Sources said this move comes after a sudden surge in extortion cases targeting businessmen — property dealers, jewellers, sweet shop owners, second-hand car dealers and factory owners — in the city. Sometimes, they turn deadly. Earlier this week, a businessman in the Bawana Industrial Area was shot dead allegedly by shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang after reportedly intervening in an extortion call.

Sources said the exercise, currently in the planning stage, is set to be carried out at clubs and bars of South, West and East Delhi, which are frequented by businessmen. For this, a dedicated Special Cell team will coordinate with the local police. The police plan to screen workers and check if they are passing any information about them, The Indian Express has learnt.

The plan

For the police, the biggest challenge so far was ascertaining who was passing on information about businessmen to gangsters.

A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, told The Indian Express, “Famous businessmen, punters, bookies, politicians or celebrities remain prime targets for criminals. However, in the past few months, it has been noticed that businessmen who are neither well known nor particularly wealthy have also been receiving extortion calls.”

“It is suspected that businessmen often hold meetings and parties in clubs and bars, from where information about them could be leaked. This might be one of the sources of information for criminals operating from abroad,” the officer said.

Police have prepared an elaborate plan to verify employees, workers, and regular visitors at these clubs and bars, said sources, adding that the exercise will be carried out at premises in South, West and East Delhi.

Anatomy of an extortion racket

According to another police officer, these gangs used to make their money through illegal businesses such as the drug and firearm trade. In recent years, however, extortion has been their major source of “revenue”.

How does it work?

First, police said, a businessman — their potential target — is identified through local networks.

Then, Whatsapp calls are made via “dabba calling”, a sophisticated extortion technique. In this, the henchman would allegedly place an extortion call to his intended victim using the Internet. Next, he would place a second call using another phone to his boss sitting in a different country, keep the two phones side-by-side, turn on their speakers, and allegedly let his boss do the talking.

The gangs sometimes send voice notes threatening the businessman on WhatsApp. If their target does not respond to the demand, warning messages are sent via WhatsApp.

And if the businessman still continues to ignore them, police said armed men are sent to fire shots at his house or office as a warning.

The officer said that in many cases, businessmen become so terrified by such threats that they do not even report the matter to the police and often end up paying the money.

According to Delhi Police data, officials managed to solve around 65% of extortion cases registered in the city in 2025.

However, police said the situation on the ground remains challenging as they’ve only been able to apprehend ground-level operatives who carried out shootings. The masterminds who planned these attacks are rarely identified as the gangs operate primarily by invoking the names of its leaders, they said.

Big names running rackets

Lawrence Bishnoi gang: While the gangster himself is lodged in Gujarat’s Sabarmati Jail, police said his gang is allegedly being operated by Randeep Malik, Anil Pandit, and Harry Boxer from US and Canada.

In the past six months, around 10 businessmen have approached Delhi Police after receiving extortion threats from the gang. Earlier this month, the gang allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore from businessmen in the Paschim Vihar and West Vinod Nagar areas.

Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang: Sangwan allegedly runs his gang from the UK. He became notorious for extorting Southwest Delhi businessmen. In May, last year, he had allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore from a businessman in Southwest Delhi.

Himanshu Bhau gang: Bhau, from Hisar, runs his network from the US. In July last year, his aides had allegedly demanded Rs 10 crore from a Delhi Police official posted in the West district.

Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara: They reportedly issued threats using VOIP technology, demanding crores, including Rs 2 crore from a Delhi businessman in April last year. Formerly part of the Bishnoi gang, they now operate separately.

Neeraj Bawana gang: Delhi’s most wanted criminal until his arrest in 2015, Bawana is now lodged in Tihar Jail. His associates run the gang through robbery and extortion from businessmen.