Many yet to apply for high security number plates

Less than half the number of vehicles in the city that are supposed to get the new, now mandatory, high security registration plates (HSRP) installed on their vehicles have applied for them so far.

According to officials at Rosmerta Safety Systems Private Limited, which is manufacturing the number plates, out of close to 6 lakh cars, for which they have data, applications for only about 2 lakh have been received so far.

Stickers that indicate which fuel the vehicle runs on — petrol, diesel or CNG — also have to be affixed on vehicles. Of the estimated 11 lakh vehicles that they have data for, only around 4 lakh have applied so far.

“The gaps in booking are high. We have received only about 4 lakh applications for stickers and around 2 lakh for the HSRP. While around 20,000 of these have already been affixed, the other orders are being fulfilled on time. Those who have applied for home delivery of the number plate will get it well in time. There is a leeway of 15 days after the fitment date as well,” said Mahesh Malhotra, a senior official from Rosmerta Safety Systems Private Limited.

The process is entirely online and consumers can also opt for home delivery of the number plate and stickers. Only cars are supposed to get fuel stickers.

The challan for not having either is Rs 5,500 under the MV Act.

The Delhi transport department had started a special drive, where nine enforcement teams were deployed, and over 200 people were challaned on the first day itself. Over time, however, the number of challans issued for the offence per day has shrunk to around 40 per day.

Malhotra said the majority of bookings happened after the enforcement drive started.

“Since then the number of bookings has gone up. We have a capacity of 20,000 number plates per day and will be able to handle a surge easily. There is still a big gap between the numbers we have and the ones who have already applied,” he said.

People who have booked number plates online have, meanwhile, complained that they have not been getting their number plates in the time declared by the company. Malhotra, however, said that they have been giving deliveries to car dealerships as well as at home, on time.

“It has come to the notice even in the past that some car dealerships are delaying the process and are telling customers to come after the affixation date. Our delivery is on schedule. It is possible that over the past four days there could have been some delays as the delivery personnel are out on motorcycles and the rain has been a problem,” he said.