Many leaders missing from Delhi BJP meet, upset Manoj Tiwari seeks a report

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. Abhinav Saha

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari expressed displeasure that several office-bearers did not turn up for a two-day executive committee meeting, which began Friday, to discuss Assembly poll planning.

The meeting was to be attended by all seven MPs, district presidents, district in-charges and office-bearers. MPs Gautam Gambhir, Hans Raj Hans and Meenakshi Lekhi were present.

A senior party leader said four out of 14 district presidents and some district in-charges did not attend, and a few leaders left midway. District presidents had to present work they have done in their areas at the meeting.

Sources said Tiwari has asked a general secretary of the Delhi BJP to ask leaders why they did not turn up, and to file a report.

