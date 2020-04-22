Delhi: Many lack ration cards, food security net to cover 1 crore people

Delhi CM Kejriwal addressing the press briefing, Tuesday. Delhi CM Kejriwal addressing the press briefing, Tuesday.

The Delhi government is formulating a food security plan for the city that will be in place till the COVID-19 crisis lasts, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday.

Close to 1 crore people, around half the city’s population, will get free ration, he said. “For the month of April, we have already given ration to all 71 lakh ration-card holders. Many didn’t have ration cards and we have also given staples to around 10 lakh people through e-coupons. But we have realised that there are more people who don’t have ration cards and are in need of food. We have arranged food for around 30 lakh more people. We have received 38 lakh applications for e-coupons. This way, we will have distributed ration to over 1 crore people, which is half of Delhi’s population,” he said.

The government is also planning to provide a basic necessities kit along with ration distributed in May. The kit, which will have 1 litre refined oil, 1 kg chole (chickpeas), 1 kg sugar, 1 kg salt, 200 gm haldi powder, 200 gm dhaniya powder, 200 gm chilli powder and two soap bars, will cost the government around Rs 400.

“People have not been earning because of the lockdown and can’t buy other things. We have realised that only rice and wheat will not do. In the new ration distribution cycle, which starts on April 28-29, every family will get a basic necessity kit. This will include chole (chickpeas), oil, salt, spices, soap and other items that are used daily. Everyone who has ration cards will be given this kit, per family. Even those who have only e-coupons will get this kit,” said Kejriwal.

Over the past month, the Delhi government has distributed 7.5 kg ration per person to ration-card holders. This includes 6 kg wheat and 1.5 kg rice per person. For those without ration cards, the quantum is 5 kg — 4 kg wheat and 1 kg rice.

There are several people in the city who do not have Aadhaar cards or other means of identification to register for e-coupons. Kejriwal said that to reach out to them, MLAs and Delhi MPs will be given 2,000 coupons each to distribute among the poor. There are 70 MLAs and 10 MPs (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) in the city.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.