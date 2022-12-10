scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

Five injured in scuffle between rival gangs in Bhondsi jail

An alleged scuffle between rival members of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and supporters of gangster Kaushal took place in the jail.

Five inmates of Bhondsi jail sustained injuries after an alleged scuffle between rival members of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and supporters of gangster Kaushal in the jail. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar)
Five inmates of Bhondsi jail sustained injuries after an alleged scuffle between rival members of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and supporters of gangster Kaushal in the jail, said police Friday.

According to police, the incident took place around 9.15 am Thursday, when an undertrial prisoner, Anil alias Lath, who is a sharp-shooter of Kaushal gang, was being taken for a court hearing.

In the police complaint, the deputy jail superintendent, Bhondsi jail, said that five prisoners, Mohit, Bharat, Nitesh alias Panja, Akash and Lalit, attacked Anil near the prison’s main gate with a sharp object.

“Two warders, who were stationed nearby, and some prisoners intervened and informed senior officials. In the brawl, Anil suffered injuries on his face and was taken to jail hospital for treatment. He was later referred to a civil hospital in Gurgaon,” said the complainant in the FIR.

He added that four prisoners, who had intervened to break up the fight, suffered minor injuries and were discharged after treatment from the jail hospital.

A police officer said, “A probe has been initiated. There was a minor scuffle between rival gangs.”

An FIR was registered under IPC sections 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) at Bhondsi police station, said police.

First published on: 10-12-2022 at 09:43:09 am
