scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

Too many people failing driving tests, Delhi transport dept to bring changes

Under the automated driving tests, officials said, the applicant’s entire driving skills are tested, while the testing module was different in the previous system.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 8, 2022 11:56:22 am
The department has also decided to increase the time given for clearing the reverse ‘S’ test. (File)

To bring down pendency in applications for driving licence (DL) and to encourage safer practices, the Delhi transport department is planning to modify various driving tests as it has been witnessing increasing failure in attempts to clear the tests on automated tracks, officials said.

According to officials, the department has issued an order regarding the changes. “Driving tests after the introduction of automated driving test tracks have become difficult and this is also leading to high failure in driving tests. Thus, the department has decided to bring some changes and modifications for public convenience. About 60-70% candidates who used to fail the DL earlier will now pass the test without comprising road safety,” said an official.

The official added that the department constituted a committee in this regard and its recommendations will soon be implemented in all test tracks, starting this week.

Under the automated driving tests, officials said, the applicant’s entire driving skills are tested, while the testing module was different in the previous system. “Despite videos and driving tutorials, many are unable to pass the driving test, even well-educated people. Now, with the modification, applicants who touch the yellow line will not be disqualified. They will be ineligible only if they hit a divider or kerb,” an official said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economyPremium
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economy
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...Premium
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of ...Premium
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of ...
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, coursesPremium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, courses

The department has also decided to increase the time given for clearing the reverse ‘S’ test. Earlier, an applicant had to complete the reverse test in 180 seconds, now they will get 20 more seconds to complete it. Similarly, the time allowed for parallel parking has been increased by 30 seconds to 150.

Further, officials said that now the criteria of touching the ground with feet has also been slightly modified. “Earlier, any candidate whose feet touched the ground would be declared failed, but now two-wheeler riders will be allowed to touch the ground twice with their feet. Earlier, applicants seeking two-wheeler DL had to clear a third circle that was smaller in diameter, but now all three circles will be of similar size,” the official added.

More from Delhi

The department has also decided to do away with boom barriers and applicants will be disqualified only if they jump the red light. “We hope with these modifications, candidates will pass the tests and it will bring down the high failure rate and pendency without compromising the standard of the tests,” said officials.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 11:56:22 am

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze

2

I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal

3

IND vs WI 5th T20I Highlights: India defeat West Indies by 88 runs, win series 4-1

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Gold for Sharath and Sreeja in Mixed Doubles, Silver for India in T20 cricket, Bronze for Dipika-Saurav and Srikanth,

5

CWG medalist seeks support from Kejriwal, says never got any support from Delhi government despite being in city for 20 years

Featured Stories

August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
Jagdeep Dhankhar needs to reach out to those who didn’t vote for him — th...
Jagdeep Dhankhar needs to reach out to those who didn’t vote for him — th...
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
Nitish Kumar 'reaches out' to Congress, RJD and JD(U) rally MLAs
Nitish Kumar 'reaches out' to Congress, RJD and JD(U) rally MLAs
Irked farmers look to upset the BJP apple cart in Himachal, Oppn joins in
Irked farmers look to upset the BJP apple cart in Himachal, Oppn joins in
PM Modi bids farewell to Venkaiah Naidu, says his legacy will continue to guide nation
Rajya Sabha

PM Modi bids farewell to Venkaiah Naidu, says his legacy will continue to guide nation

Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago
Idea Exchange

Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago

Premium
3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at temple in Rajasthan's Sikar

3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at temple in Rajasthan's Sikar

Man accused of abusing Noida woman has photos with top BJP brass

Man accused of abusing Noida woman has photos with top BJP brass

In Delhi for 20 years but never got any help from govt: CWG medalist

In Delhi for 20 years but never got any help from govt: CWG medalist

Tata Motors acquires Ford’s Sanand plant for Rs 725 crore

Tata Motors acquires Ford’s Sanand plant for Rs 725 crore

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Premium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement