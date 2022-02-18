‘Lawns, corridors packed’: Many DU colleges see over 50% attendance

Principals of top Delhi University (DU) Colleges Thursday said they were taken by surprise by the sheer number of students who chose to turn up for offline classes on the first day of reopening. Many principals said more students had turned up than they expected, with lawns and corridors in some colleges packed chock-a-block.

SGTB Khalsa College Principal Jaswinder Singh said nearly 90% students of the total strength of around 3,700 had turned up on the first day. “I suspect those who did not turn up must be outstation students, but a very large number of students turned up today. I was not expecting this number on the first day to be frank. It seems to me that the Covid hangover is gone now, and the younger generation feels more confident. I was taking rounds and students were there even for the early morning practical classes,” he said.

Hansraj College Principal Rama said their college was buzzing with students. “Aaj to pair rakhne ki jagah hi nahi thi (the college was packed). It felt good to have all these young faces back. We got almost 60% students of the 4,000 total strength, which was much more than we expected. Classrooms were also packed. We did not expect so many first-year students to show up because their exams are to be held soon but we were proved wrong,” she said.

Also Read | Shut for two years, Delhi University welcomes students back to campus

The situation was similar at the nearby Hindu College. Principal Anju Srivastava also said around 50% students were present Thursday — approximately 2,000 of its total 4,000 odd strength.

The crowds were such that at 3 pm, long queues had formed outside the Vishwavidyalaya Metro station. Aranya Shankar The crowds were such that at 3 pm, long queues had formed outside the Vishwavidyalaya Metro station. Aranya Shankar

“I was anticipating fewer students. I had thought first years won’t come, the second years would be a good population, and the final-year students also would not turn up in large numbers because there are very few months left and they would have to sit for competitive exams. My current estimate also is that most of the third years were not there, but first years surprisingly were many,” she said.

In the South Campus, Kamala Nehru College Principal Kalpana Bhakuni said she was also taken by surprise by the large number of students. “We don’t have exact figures, but we didn’t expect the turnout to be so large. Third-year students were the fewest and second years were the majority. This was the first online admission batch, which also turned out to be batch in which over admission had taken place across all colleges. Probably that is why the numbers are also so high,” she said.

“There were also a lot of first-year students but not as many from the second year. My feeling is, it is second-year students who will continue to come in the largest numbers in the coming days even. Students were everywhere today. It was as if the whole college had come alive,” added Bhakuni.

However, one college that did not see much activity Thursday was Daulat Ram College. One of the premier women’s colleges in North Campus, it will start classes only on February 23.

“Some students came but classes did not start today. We suspended online teaching today but since we had got requests from a large number of outstation students, we decided to postpone offline classes till February 23. We will compensate for these classes in March. So, students will get their break now in lieu of the scheduled break in March,” said Principal Savita Roy.