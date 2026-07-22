Many detained protesters back at Jantar Mantar — straight from police stations

Police personnel detain protesters during a protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and expressing support for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Less than 24 hours after being detained during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) march to Parliament, many protesters were back at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday evening. Some among them returned straight from police stations where they spent the night.

Among them was Sameer Dorwal (21). Having come to Jantar Mantar straight from Mandir Marg police station where he was kept in the night after being detained from Tolstoy Road, the Delhi University School of Open Learning student was now more anxious about facing his parents than he had been while facing police barricades, lathis and tear gas.

“I told my parents I was staying at a friend’s place. They have no idea I was detained,” said Sameer.