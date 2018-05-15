Man’s shooting takes political turn after Somnath Bharti’s tweet

Former Delhi Law Minister and MLA Somnath Bharti (Express Photo) Former Delhi Law Minister and MLA Somnath Bharti (Express Photo)

A person accused of multiple criminal cases was shot at by a group of armed assailants in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. The case was brought to light by Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti, who tweeted that “a boy had been shot in the locality”.

Bharti tagged the Commissioner of Police, Lt Governor and DCP (South) Romil Baaniya. “A boy has been shot in Malviya Nagar market. Law and order is worsening every day, especially in my constituency. Fear of law is amiss among criminals,” he said.

.@LtGovDelhi .@CPDelhi .@DCPSouthDelhi a boy has been shot in Malviya Nagar market. Law n order is worsening everyday especially in my constituency. Fear of law is amiss among criminals. — Adv. Somnath Bharti (@attorneybharti) May 13, 2018

Bharti also claimed that the “entire market was in shock” and “to combat such incidents, we need installation of CCTV cameras”. AAP has been pushing for its CCTV project in the city.

DCP Romil Baaniya immediately took to Twitter and said police had arrested one of the accused, and the victim was out of danger. The ‘boy’, police said, was in fact a frequent troublemaker and had been involved in fights with locals and they decided to kill him. He is recuperating at AIIMS trauma centre.

