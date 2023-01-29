Man’s death: police say mishap; beaten by vigilantes, says family

A man accused of smuggling cattle suffered injuries and later died at a hospital after the car he was travelling in collided with a tempo in Tauru area in Haryana’s Nuh on Saturday, said police. The family of 22-year-old Waaris, however, said he had died not from the injuries he sustained in the accident, but due to a beating he received at the hands of cow vigilantes who were chasing his vehicle.

Police said Waaris, a resident of Hussainpur village in Nuh, was travelling with Nafis and Shaukeen in a Santro car. Around 5 am, police said, they crashed into a tempo in which two vegetable sellers were travelling.

The tempo driver, Abdul Karim, in the FIR, said he was driving and his son was seated next to him. “A Santro car coming from the opposite direction crashed into our four-wheeler. I survived unscathed, but my son suffered an injury. The three occupants of the car suffered injuries. I reported the incident to the police (at 112). Police officials arrived and some members of the Gau Raksha Dal from Tauru also reached the spot. A cow, which was in the back seat of the car, also had a leg injury and was rescued by gau rakshaks,” wrote Abdul in the FIR.

Police said the three injured car occupants were rushed to CHC Tauru, from where Waaris and Nafis were referred to the government medical college in Nalhar.

“Waaris died during treatment at the hospital. On the complaint of the tempo driver, a case has been registered against the occupants of the car under several IPC sections as well as sections of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act,” said a police officer.

Police said they have recovered CCTV footage of the accident.

The victim’s family, however, alleged cow vigilantes had been chasing the Santro before the collision. His family alleged he was beaten up after the car crashed, and succumbed to the injuries received in the assault. Police said the post-mortem was conducted on Saturday by a medical board and the report is awaited.