Man’s death during 2021 Republic Day farmers’ protest: Delhi HC seeks UP govt response on family allegations

A year after 25-year-old farmer Navreet Singh died during violence that broke out when protesting farmers entered the capital on Republic Day, the Delhi High Court Friday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to respond to his family’s allegations that “serious lapses” were committed during the medical examination following his death, particularly while preparing the X-ray plates.

Navreet, police have said, died in a road accident.

In a petition through advocates Vrinda Grover and Soutik Banerjee, his 69-year-old grandfather Hardeep Singh, citing media reports, has said Navreet, a resident of UP, was shot by police due to which he lost control of the tractor, which then collided with some barricades and overturned.

While hearing an application, Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar said the reply, if any, be filed within four weeks by the respondent authorities and listed the matter for hearing on May 11.

The court last year had directed the Delhi government to constitute a medical board at Maulana Azad Medical College to examine the X-ray plates.

In the application, the victim’s family has said the medical board report has “returned a shocking finding”, which “is cause for grave alarm and suspicion” since X-ray reports are “crucial” in determining whether Navreet suffered any firearm injury. The X-ray plates were not prepared as per the usual practice and authorities departed from the standard and established protocols, it alleged.

“The onus lies on (Chief Medical Officer, District Hospital, Rampur) to explain as to why the names and details of the deceased were handwritten on the X-ray plates with a white marker after the plate was prepared, instead of following the usual and established practice of incorporating the details inside the film by using radio-opaque alphabets and numbers contemporaneously to the preparation of the X-ray film,” stated the application.

It added, “If the established practice had been followed, it would have ruled out the possibility of any manipulation or switching off the original X-ray plates with dubious ones that may not be of the deceased Navreet.”

The petition before the court seeks a Special Investigation Team probe into Navreet’s death.

The Delhi Police in a written response last year had told the court that none of the footage recovered by it showed firing by any policeman at the spot, and the protestors had “spread rumours” that Navreet was shot dead.

The Uttar Pradesh Police in its reply has also told the court that X-Ray plates viewed by the doctors at Rampur district hospital “prima facie showed there was no gunshot injury” in Navreet’s body.