Thursday, March 04, 2021
Man’s death at tractor rally: Delhi HC asks UP police to hand over post-mortem video

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
March 5, 2021 1:58:10 am
Farmers protests, Republic Day violence, R-day tractor parade violence, Farm laws, Gurgaon, Palwal, Faridabad curfew, Indian expressFarmers and police clash at ITO in Delhi on January 26. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed UP authorities to handover original X-ray plates and video of the post-mortem of Navreet Singh (25), who died during the tractor rally on January 26, to Delhi Police on Friday afternoon. It further asked Delhi Police to retain them in safe custody till further orders.

Police said Navreet died when his tractor overturned after it rammed a barrier at ITO and not because of firing. Police had said he was part of a large group of farmers that broke away from the tractor rally and were trying to go towards New Delhi district. A petition filed by his grandfather Hardeep Singh claimed Navreet was shot by policemen due to which he lost control of the tractor.

Delhi Police said it would have no objection sharing a copy of the post-mortem video and inquest report with Navreet’s family.

