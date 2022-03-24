Man’s body recovered a month after he went missing; kin allege police inaction

On March 11, a decomposing body was identified and recovered near a drain, nearly a month after a 22-year-old man went missing from his home near Delhi’s Dwarka. The deceased, identified as Guddu Kumar, was allegedly killed by a friend who has now been arrested. His family has alleged police inaction, saying that the investigating officer “ignored” them, and “blocked” their contact number.

Guddu’s mother Neelam Ram (39) said, “He worked as a driver for a contractor in the area. I last spoke to him around 11-12 at night on February 22, when he was heading home. He had earlier told me he was with his friends Pavan and Sonu, who also work in the same place. I went to their homes and saw Sonu with injuries on his neck and hands. My three daughters and I went and searched for Guddu every day. We filed a report on the next day at Sector 23 police station in Dwarka. We were worried and would often call the IO.Around 3-4 days later, he stopped picking our calls and blocked my number.”

Even after the family suggested that the victim’s friends could be involved, police didn’t question the suspects, she has alleged.

“I would go to the police station almost every day to get an update. The IO once told me that my son ran away with a woman. I asked him for more details and he said he was joking. He even told me ‘kya yahi kaam karegi ab police?’. I didn’t have the money to push them,” said Neelam.

An FIR was registered on March 17 after Guddu’s body was found.

“We went and spoke to Pavan about the injuries on Sonu’s body. He told us that Sonu wasn’t hurt during work hours…” reads the FIR.

On March 11, a group of boys found a body in Bharthal village, a few metres away from the victim’s house. It was lying near a drain and was decomposing. “My son Guddu told me a month back that he had a fight with Sonu over money and Sonu had threatened to kill him…” reads the FIR.

Guddu’s sister Sheila said, “We identified the body and told police it was Guddu. They took the body but didn’t speak with us…”

DCP Shankar Choudhary and Additional DCP Vikram Singh didn’t respond to calls and messages to verify the allegations.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “The body was found in a decomposing condition and had injury marks. He was identified with the help of clothes and a tattoo. We have already arrested Sonu based on the complaint. The allegations against the IO will be checked.”