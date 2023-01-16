Man’s body found in septic tank; wife, her friend arrested

A 42-year-old man, who had been missing for the last two weeks, was found dead and the body hidden in a septic tank, Gautam Buddha Nagar police Sunday said.

Bisrakh police claimed that the victim’s wife, Neetu, and her friend, Harpal, a Kasganj native who currently lives in Gaur City-1 were arrested. The deceased, Satish Pal (42), was living with his wife Neetu in Gaur City-2. On January 10, Satish Pal’s brother Chhotelal registered a complaint with the Bisrakh police that Satish was missing since January 2.

“In the early hours of January 3, Neetu, Harpal, and another accomplice mixed a drug pill with alcohol and gave it to Satish, who passed out. He was later strangled to death. They hid the body in a septic tank of a building under construction, where Harpal works as a mason,” said ADCP (Central Noida) Vishal Pandey.

He added, “The wife did not file a missing person complaint. When the victim’s brother lodged a complaint on January 10 that he was missing, we formed a team and started a probe. We arrested both the accused, and on questioning, they told us the location of the septic tank where the body was hidden. Another accused, who was working with Harpal, is currently absconding. We will arrest him soon.”

Vishal Pandey said that the body was recovered from the septic tank with the help of a forensic team. It has been sent for post-mortem. Both the accused will be produced in court.

An FIR under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) has been registered.