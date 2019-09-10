Man’s body found in Greater Noida

An unidentified body of a man, who was allegedly beaten to death, was found in Greater Noida Monday morning. With no blood at the spot and tyre tracks of an SUV leaving the area, police are investigating if the body was dumped there.

Advertising

“We received information that the body of an unidentified man, in his late twenties, was found near the Yamuna floodplains in Wajidpur village. There were several injury marks on his body, especially on his face and head. A case of murder has been filed but we are yet to determine the sequence of events. A probe is on,” said Bhuvnesh Kumar, SHO Expressway.

According to police, the man was well built, had a mustache and was wearing light brown pants and newly purchased boots. Given the nature of injuries, police believe he was hit on the head with a sharp object.

Police also found an Aadhaar card in his possession, which did not belong to him. A used condom found with the body has been sent for forensic analysis.