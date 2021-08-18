Man’s body found buried under woman’s home in Ghaziabad

A 19-year-old man’s body was found buried under a woman’s house by Ghaziabad police. According to officials, the deceased, Mursleen, had been missing and his family at Khirajpur village had complained to the police. During the investigation, a woman’s role was brought to light and the body was found buried under one of the rooms in her house.

“On August 11, he did not return home. For the next four days, the family searched on their own and then filed a complaint in Murad Nagar station. As the search began, the trail of evidence led to the involvement of a woman he had known. When we searched her premises, we found the body buried there. The body has been sent to post-mortem and as per further investigation, action will be taken,” said Dr Iraj Raja, SP Rural Ghaziabad.

As per police, the victim and the woman had known each other well for the past two years as both hail from Khirajpur. The police traced call detail records (CDR) of the deceased and found that his SIM card was in the possession of a kulfi vendor in the area. The seller told the police that it had been handed to him wrapped in a Rs 500 note by a woman. He later identified the woman to be the same person known to Mursleen, said police.

The woman’s house was checked and there was a foul odour in some parts. The body had been buried after removing a portion of the flooring which was later covered with mud. The remains were exhumed in the presence of a magistrate, said police. The woman and her family are being questioned and arrests will take place as per post-mortem report and other evidence gathering.