Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel see AAP plot in Mayapuri sealing violence

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari Tuesday claimed the sealing drive in Mayapuri was conducted “on the behest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to dampen the spirit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to traders”, scheduled at Talkatora Stadium on April 19.

Speaking at a press conference along with Union Minister Vijay Goel, Tiwari alleged: “Sealing was carried out by the SDM, who is under the Delhi government, on the instructions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which makes it obvious that Kejriwal could have stopped it if he wanted to.”

“Kejriwal’s party spreads falsehood of voter deletion to mislead traders… Sometimes, they pressure officers to implement sealing. Traders were not served a 48-hour notice… Sealing is also a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and the Election Commission should take action immediately,” he claimed.

Reacting to the BJP’s allegations, Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh said, “Since everything is happening under the NGT’s instructions, the CM has assured that the Delhi government will challenge the Tribunal’s order in the Supreme Court. The traders deal with spare parts and cause no pollution. The NGT was not given proper facts, so the Delhi government will share everything with the SC.”

Singh, along with AAP’s West Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar and New Delhi candidate Brijesh Goyal, led a delegation of traders to meet Kejriwal during the day.

On April 13, the drive at Mayapuri Industrial Area Phase II took a violent turn as traders clashed with security forces. At least 14 officials, traders and scrap dealers were injured. The drive was carried out on the NGT’s orders.

Meanwhile, Goel said several initiatives and announcements have been made for traders in the BJP’s manifesto, like a separate commission for them as well as pensions.

Mayor of the BJP-ruled South Corporation, Narender Chawla, also said he has issued orders to the commissioner to ensure that “no civic body employee participates or assists in the sealing process”.