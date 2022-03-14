Manoj Tiwari demands The Kashmir Files to be made tax free in Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Manoj Tiwari has demanded the Bollywood movie The Kashmir Files, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the early 1990s, should be exempted from tax in Delhi.

“Please make The Kashmir Files film tax free in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ji and Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia ji,” tweeted Tiwari, who represents North East Delhi in the Lok Sabha.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files has been declared tax free in some of the BJP-ruled states like Haryana, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.

Tiwari said the movie should be exempted from tax so that more people watch it and become aware of the contemporary history of the country as the issue of Kashmiri Pandits is neither talked about nor discussed in the mainstream as much it should have.

Meanwhile, top BJP leaders in Delhi are promoting and offering free tickets for the movie that stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty among others.

BJP national spokesperson RP Singh, who contested Delhi assembly polls from Rajinder Nagar, tweeted, “I am offering free tickets to college students from Rajinder Nagar Constituency for Kashmir Files. Let the new generation visit the history which scarred the soul of the nation.”

Delhi BJP vice-president Virendra Sachdeva and co-head of the media department Vikram Mittal have also organised screenings of the film at a cinema hall in Old Delhi on Wednesday.