Manoj Tiwari targets AAP govt over 2016 JNU case

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Friday said the AAP government not sanctioning the prosecution of former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the 2016 sedition case means it feels the alleged “anti-national slogans” raised at the university are “patriotic”.

As reported Friday, sources told The Indian Express that the Delhi government has decided to turn down Delhi Police’s request for sanction to prosecute Kumar and other students. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday said the Home Department will take an appropriate decision after considering all facts.

At a press conference, Tiwari and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta sported black armbands in protest over the issue. Tiwari said, “If an elected government supports a slogan like ‘Bharat ki barbadi tak jang rahegi jari’ and thinks it does not involve punishment, it means the government thinks it is a patriotic slogan. We condemn this stand of the AAP.”