Manoj Tiwari seeks joint meet on shifting jhuggi residents

Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari has written to Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal seeking a joint meeting of stakeholders — including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal – for better planning and coordination to carry out the Supreme Court order to remove 48,000 slum dwellings along railway tracks, and to rehabilitate residents in vacant flats.

In the letter, Tiwari said in view of the urgency and time-bound action ordered by the SC, it is expedient that there is better communication and coordination in approach and action by all stakeholders. He also wrote to Kejriwal for rehabilitation of affected slum dwellers and arrangement of transit accommodation for them, as it is the “responsibility” of the state government to ensure slum dwellers are shifted and given proper accommodation without any risk to their lives amid the Covid pandemic.

DUSIB earlier wrote to the Railways, telling them that close to 30,000 houses could be readied to move people in by March next year.

