Manoj Tiwari asks Education Minister to expedite process of opening Navodaya Vidyalayas in Delhi 

North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari has urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to expedite the process of opening seven Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Delhi by convening a meeting of land owning agencies.

In a letter to Pradhan on Monday, Tiwari said the seven JNVs sanctioned for Delhi in 2016-17 could not be opened due to lack of land availability.

Earlier this month, Pradhan had informed Tiwari in a letter that the schools project was lying “inactive” since permanent land was not provide by the Delhi government.

The Delhi government did not reply to queries on the issue.

Besides the Delhi government, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs) and other agencies also own land in Delhi.

Tiwari said Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has sought land for the seven schools from the DDA and expressed the need to convene a meeting of land owning agencies to sort out the issue.

“I feel there is a need to call a joint meeting of all departments and land-owning agencies concerned so the process of opening the schools can be expedited,” he said.

The letter said the seven schools are to be opened in East, West, North, South, North East, South East, and Shahdara districts. Presently, only two JNVs are running in Delhi.

Children from Delhi, especially those from weaker sections, would benefit if the JNVs, known for quality education, had been opened years ago and if land was provided by Delhi government, said Tiwari.