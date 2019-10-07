Manoj Tiwari hits out at Delhi govt over ‘water quality’

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and senior leader Vijender Gupta hit out at Delhi government Sunday, alleging that the water being supplied in the capital was of poor quality.

Last week, consumer affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan had also said the quality of water supplied by the water utility was found lacking during a BIS inspection.

“After the BIS investigation report it has been proved that the water in Delhi is not potable…,” Tiwari said.

Kejriwal Sunday dismissed the allegations: “Union Jal minister (Gajendra Singh Shekhawat) has said that Delhi’s water is better than European standards. These people are doing politics.”

DJB officials said water quality in Delhi is not bad, and added that leakages in pipes lead to poor quality in particular areas.