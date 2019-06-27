Manoj Tiwari eyes Delhi’s minority areas for ‘slum stay’ plan

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said he will focus on 12 reserved and five minority dominated Assembly constituencies as part of his ‘Slum Stay’ programme, during which he will spend his nights in slums and listen to issues faced by residents.

Tiwari, who kickstarted the programme from Sultanpuri Wednesday night, said he took the decision after seeing the party’s performance in reserved Assembly segments in the recently concluded parliamentary elections, and because he wanted to ensure people in these constituencies continue to support the party. “We believe in our PM’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas’…” he said.

A senior party leader said that while the exact location of Tiwari’s visits to minority dominated areas is not clear, he is expected to visit Okhla, Seelampur, Matiamahal, Ballimaran and Chandni Chowk within the next month. “As Assembly elections are due next year, the BJP’s strategy is to keep the existing vote share intact while focusing on areas where the party fears losing,” the leader said.

Tiwari had launched the ‘Slum Stay’ programme two years ago to make a dent in the AAP’s vote bank in slum clusters.

Meanwhile, Delhi unit of the BJP may go for an organisational reshuffle in September-October, if Assembly polls in the capital are not held early, party sources said.

Preparations for Assembly polls and party’s membership drive were discussed in a meeting with national general secretary (organisation) Ramlal Monday.