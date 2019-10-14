Manoj Tiwari calls for NRC citing rising crime in Delhi, AAP hits back

Holding “illegal immigrants” responsible for 80% crimes in the national capital, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari once again raised the issue of implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Delhi Sunday. He made the statement while referring to the incident of chain snatching with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s niece on Saturday.

“As many as 80% crimes involve illegal immigrants in Delhi. That’s why I have been demanding NRC (in the capital) but whenever I do so, (Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal rises as their shield,” he said.

“I am not denying that it is the duty of the police to control crime… But how is Delhi Police going to control crime when a large number of illegal immigrants are living in different parts of the city?” he said and added, “Kejriwal should not take sides with people doing such things.”

The Aam Aadmi Party hit back, with AAP MP Sanjay Singh slamming the BJP for politicising “people’s lives and property”.

“Regardless of who committed the crime, irrespective of religion or caste,… infiltrator or a local, they need to catch the perpetrators. The BJP should not hide its failure… if Delhi Police was under CM Kejriwal today, law and order would not have been in such poor state. It was the CM who got CCTV cameras installed across the city. Today, the criminals who robbed PM Modi’s niece have been identified and nabbed because of these cameras,” he said. Delhi Police reports to the Ministry of Home Affairs, unlike police in other states.

This is not the first time Tiwari has raised the issue of NRC, which, he claimed, will help identify and evict illegal immigrants involved in crimes. He had called for its implementation when a journalist was injured after two men snatched her bag.

Thereafter, Kejriwal, responding to a question on NRC implementation in Delhi, had said Tiwari would be the first to be evicted if it is started.