IAS officer Manoj Kumar Dwivedi appointed new NDMC chairperson

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Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, a senior Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer has been announced as the new chairperson of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) by the Ministry of Health Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday.
Dwivedi is a 1997 batch officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.
He succeeds Keshav Chandra, who was transferred last month and assumed charge as Secretary, Ministry of Mines.
Prior to his current appointment, he was serving as Additional Secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoP&T) under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.
He has earlier served in the Ministry of Commerce & Industries as Joint Secretary.
An Alumni of IIT Delhi & IIM Bangalore, he was conferred with Lieutenant Governor’s (LG) Gold Medal for Integrity, Honesty & Meritorious public service, the highest award given to a civil servant in Jammu & Kashmir.
The official notification, signed by Praveen Kumar Rai, Joint Secretary to the Government of India, stated: “In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (a) of sub-section (1) of Section (4), read with sub-sections (1) and (2) of Section 13 of the New Delhi Municipal Council Act, 1994 (44 of 1994), the Central Government hereby appoints Shri Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, IAS (AGMUT:1997) to be the Chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council with effect from the date of assumption of charge and will remain in the position until further orders.”
Rakesh Kumar Singh, Under Secretary to the Government of India, has directed that the notifications regarding the appointment be published in the Delhi Gazette, Extraordinary.
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