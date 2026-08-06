IAS officer Manoj Kumar Dwivedi appointed new NDMC chairperson

The Centre has appointed 1997-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer Manoj Kumar Dwivedi as the new chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, a senior Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer has been announced as the new chairperson of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) by the Ministry of Health Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday.

Dwivedi is a 1997 batch officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

He succeeds Keshav Chandra, who was transferred last month and assumed charge as Secretary, Ministry of Mines.

Prior to his current appointment, he was serving as Additional Secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoP&T) under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

He has earlier served in the Ministry of Commerce & Industries as Joint Secretary.