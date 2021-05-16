Manohar Lal Khattar to inaugurate three Covid care centres in Gurgaon

While these two facilities will be inaugurated today, the third Covid Care Centre, which has a capacity of 100 beds and has been set up by Hero Group, will be inaugurated on Monday.

Three Covid care centres in Gurgaon, with a cumulative capacity of over 500 beds, will be inaugurated by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar over the next two days, as he visits Gurgaon on Sunday and Monday.

According to officials, the three facilities have been set up at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 67, and the Government Girls College in Sector 14.

“In Tau Devi Lal Stadium, with the help of Vedanta Group, a 100-bed temporary hospital has been set up, of which 80 are oxygen beds and 20 are ICU beds. The medical equipment has been provided by Vedanta Group while the staff is from an NGO called Doctors For You. Apart from this, doctors from the Civil Surgeon’s Office will also be deployed here,” said Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg.

“Similarly, a 300-bed Covid Care Center has been set up in Sector 67 as a result of the joint efforts of M3M, CII, Indian Air Force, and NGO Doctors For You. Infrastructure and operation support at this centre will be provided by M3M, CII and Indian Air Force while doctors will again be provided by Doctors for You,” he said.

While these two facilities will be inaugurated today, the third Covid Care Centre, which has a capacity of 100 beds and has been set up by Hero Group, will be inaugurated on Monday.

“The hospital has been set up in the college auditorium and has 100 oxygen beds. The requirement for oxygen will be fulfilled by the district administration, but the Hero Group has also made arrangements for 100 oxygen concentrators. Hero Group and Doctors For You will also collaborate to arrange doctors and medicines for the facility, under the supervision of the Civil Surgeon’s Office,” said Garg.

“Cleanliness and disposal of biomedical waste at these three Covid care centres will be the responsibility of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the security will be handled by Gurgaon Police. The volunteers of Gurujal Society and Civil Defense will also cooperate in the operation of these centres and if a patient becomes serious, there will be a system to shift them from these centres to hospitals,” he said.

Although there has been a marginal drop in Covid cases in Gurgaon in the last two weeks, the district is still recording more than 1,500 Covid cases everyday. At present, there are 27,986 active Covid cases in Gurgaon, of which 25,961 are in home isolation.

With cases falling, the availability of beds has also improved. As per the web portal where data on bed availability is being updated on a real-time basis, as of 10 am on Sunday morning, there are more than 200 vacant oxygen beds in Gurgaon, and 65 vacant ICU beds. However, there are no vacant ventilator beds in the district.