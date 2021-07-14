Manohar Lal Khattar lashes out: ‘If you cannot manage Delhi, give it to Haryana’

Manohar Lal Khattar, however, said Delhi was in the habit of blaming Haryana whenever something went wrong. (File)

Even as Delhi claimed that Haryana had released water in the Yamuna after it decided to go to the Supreme Court, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Tuesday that not a single drop from Delhi’s share had been stopped by his government.

Speaking to the media after chairing a meeting of the District Grievance Redressal Committee, Khattar said, “The amount of water we have to give as per the Supreme Court’s decision, the entire amount of water is being given, not one drop less is being given. Haryana is facing a lot of problems because it needs water as much as Delhi does. Where Haryana has a population of 2.90 crore, Delhi has 2 crore people.”

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairperson Raghav Chadha, meanwhile, said the Haryana Government had released 16,000 cusecs of water after the Delhi government filed a petition in the Supreme Court.

“Delhi is facing a water supply problem because Haryana has stopped the supply of Delhi’s rightful 120 MGDs of water… It makes me happy to say that, soon after the petition was filed, the government of Haryana has released 16,000 cusecs of water. It will take three days for this water to reach Delhi’s Water Treatment Plants. After this, the water problem in Delhi will end,” he said.

Khattar, however, said Delhi was in the habit of blaming Haryana whenever something went wrong.

“They did the same thing regarding oxygen as well… They got 700 metric tons; we got 282 metric ton despite having a population of 2.9 crore. We had more patients than them, more hospitals, our area was more, people from Delhi were also coming to us for treatment… They even blame pollution on us. How does traffic contribute to pollution in Delhi? How much pollution from industry… These are things they have created themselves. If there is something they can’t understand, they put the blame on Haryana…if you cannot manage Delhi, give it to Haryana, we will manage it,” he said.