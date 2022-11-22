Modi or Manohar Lal… all here to serve the public, says Manohar Lal Khattar

Exhorting the newly elected sarpanchs and panchs in the state to work for every class, section and person, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that he was “janta ka sevak”.

“The rulers and people who govern are chosen democratically through votes cast by the people. Aur uske maathe mein jis dinn aa gya ki wo raja ho gya wo uss dinn fail ho gya. Ye to chahe Narendra Modi ho ya chahe Manohar Lal…ye apke sevak hein aur apki sewa karne ke liye aaye hein. Jab tak apki mohar rahegi tab tak sewa karenge (The day one thinks he has become King, he becomes a failure. Whether it is PM Narendra Modi or me, all are are sevaks and working to serve the public. They shall remain devoted to service of the public as long as they have public’s support.) In the same way, panchs and sarpanchs should serve the people of their villages and ensure holistic development,” said Khattar.

Khattar’s remarks came after Pataudi MLA Satya Prakash Jaravata, in his vote of thanks, referred to the chief minister as the king of the state, while requesting for funds for panchayats in his region.

At a state-level programme at Manesar, the CM launched the ‘CHIRAYU Haryana’ (comprehensive health insurance of antyodaya units) scheme, aimed to expand the Ayushman Bharat benefits to around 29 lakh beneficiaries having an annual income of Rs 1.8 lakh. He said the beneficiaries will get free medical facilities up to Rs 5 lakh and the treatment cost will be borne by the state government.

“The launch of CHIRAYU has once again highlighted the state government’s commitment to providing state-of-the-art health facilities to poor and needy families. From today, Antyodaya families have been brought under the ambit of ‘Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana'(AB-PMYAY). The state government has increased the BPL annual income limit from Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 1.8 lakh,” said Khattar.

The chief minister said that now the scope of this scheme has been extended to Persons With Disabilities (PwD).

“There are a total of 715 hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state, including 539 private hospitals and 176 government hospitals. This means that needy people are getting the benefit of health facilities through this scheme in about 32 hospitals in every district of Haryana,” he added.