Considering odd-even, says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on pollution

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Wednesday said the government was considering implementing an odd-even rule for vehicles if a consensus was reached, amid the rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

“Pollution is a matter of grave concern. We are having discussions on whether to implement the odd-even rule. If there is consensus among all agencies, we will implement it,” said CM after chairing the monthly meeting of district public relations and grievance redressal committee meeting at Apparel House at Sector 44, Gurgaon.

The chief minister said a committee comprising engineers, commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and deputy commissioner has been formed to brainstorm and suggest measures to reduce pollution.

He said, “The Supreme Court yesterday has given certain directions in this regard. As per these directions, schools, colleges have to be closed for some time… industries have to be shut for some period especially the ones using coal. Some thermal plants have been shut… and measures regarding old vehicles (diesel/petrol) to be impounded have been implemented. Pollution is a serious issue and we are working on measures to curb it.” He said the directions of the SC will be followed strictly.

The CM said that of the total 16 complaints discussed at the meeting, 14 were disposed of while two were set aside for the next meeting.

Responding to allegations of involvement of some senior officials in a recent case, where the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana police had arrested two doctors for allegedly conniving with a gangster in a theft of several crores in Gurgaon, the CM said, “Those who filed the complaint had earlier said that Rs 50 lakh was stolen. After that, this amount has been said to have increased to Rs 4 crore. Many types of hearsay are going on in this matter but further action will be taken on the basis of investigations and no guilty will be spared. STF is conducting a thorough investigation. We cannot blame anyone based on hearsay.”

In the case, police have so far arrested six persons, including a Delhi police assistant sub inspector. Earlier on Sunday, the CM had taken a swipe at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who had pointed to stubble burning in neighbouring states for pollution.

Responding to a question on Kejriwal’s remarks that governments in neighbouring states were “doing nothing” to help the farmers, who were compelled to burn stubble, Khattar had said, “Bahut zabardast tamacha Supreme Court ne maara hai (The Supreme Court has struck a very powerful slap). The SC has rightfully said that you always blame the farmers for stubble burning, whereas there are so many other sources that contribute to pollution…you don’t speak about those other sources.”

The CM also said that a foot-over-bridge has been sanctioned in view of road accidents on Medanta road in front of Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector-38.